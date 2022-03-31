One of the creators of Penticton’s first micro-brewery has returned to the area and is busy working on a mystery series set in Okanagan wine country.
Lynda Lock, who incorporated Tin Whistle Brewing Company in 1994 with her husband, Lawrie Lock, sister Linda Grierson and brother-in-law Richard Grierson, actually moved to the area two years earlier from Vancouver and opened the popular Castle Rock B&B on Sutherland Road in Penticton.
In 1998, the founders of Tin Whistle sold to Lorraine Nagy, who only recently flipped the brewery to new owners Alexis and Tim Esseltine.
After the sale of Tin Whistle, Lawrie managed the Villa Rosa Restaurante and then Magnum’s at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Later, he became the general manager at Hillside Estate Winery.
Lynda, meanwhile, joined the Sandman Hotel as sales manager in 2000 and was promoted to general manager, then in 2004 moved over to the Day’s Inn.
In 2008, Lawrie and Lynda retired to Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Mexico near Cancun.
Lynda grew bored with retirement, though, and in 2014 began a series of mystery novels set in Isla Mujeres.
Following the death of Lawrie in 2018 due to rapid onset ALS, Lynda remained in Mexico, but finally returned to Penticton in March of 2020 as the pandemic took hold.
The first book in her new series, “The Death in the Vineyard,” is available now on Amazon or at Ruby Blues Winery.