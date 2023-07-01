I have just completed the iconic Coast-to-Coast walk in England. A breathtaking experience that allows the walker to immerse themselves in the beauty of the English countryside. Travelling through rugged mountains, moorland and rolling fields.
This renowned long-distance 200-mile trail starts from the Irish Sea to the North Sea, which is no mean feat. In fact, my feet now resemble a ploughed field. As one walks this path, it is hard not to draw parallels between the physical and spiritual journeys, finding encouragement in Christian truths along the way.
As walkers venture across the rugged terrains, steep valleys, and endless bogged moorlands, we are reminded of the beauty of creation. The Bible acknowledges the grandeur of the natural world, highlighting God's hand in its formation, my favourite artist at work. From the details of a wildflower to the sweeping views of rolling hills, each step along this trail reveals a truth that "The earth is the Lord's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it" (Psalm 24:1).
It was hard work navigating the landscape, endless questions and wondering if I was on the right path, stopping to read the map. We all face that in our spiritual journey; we know the path but must pause and ensure we are not drifting off. The Coast-to-Coast walk demands physical and mental endurance; I traversed steep rocky paths covering 27 thousand feet in ascent and overcame various obstacles when it came to the toe-crushing descent. Similarly, the Christian journey requires perseverance and steadfast faith, just as the trail tests the hiker's resolve and their sore, blistered feet. One of the remarkable aspects of the Coast-to-Coast walk is the opportunity to encounter fellow travellers from different walks of life.
I met a German Australian who owned a pub in the North Yorkshire Moors; he funded the Iraq football team in the second Gulf War, helping the national team so they could train outside of Iraq. Powerful stories were shared repeatedly, offering encouragement and creating a sense of unity and connection among all those walking the trail.
This mirrors the Christian principle of welcoming strangers and practicing hospitality, as the Bible encourages believers to "show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it" (Hebrews 13:2). Let's welcome all we meet. Walking the Coast-to-Coast trail, one learns the value of genuine human connection; I walked at different times with four friends who joined; the level of connection and understanding was astounding as we shared our life; it felt like Jesus was walking with us, a reflection I will remember.
The solitude and serenity of the Coast-to-Coast trail also provided ample opportunity for reflection, healthy introspection, and spiritual renewal. Just as Jesus often retreated to the mountains for prayer and communion with God (Luke 5:16), I truly embrace the stillness of the landscapes to seek a more profound connection; the truth is I needed this to cope with the endless pain in my body and the tricks your mind plays to give up and go home. Nature's tranquil beauty becomes a sanctuary for prayer, meditation, and gaining spiritual insights.
Arriving at the journey's end, the coastal cliffs overlooking the North Sea brought a sense of accomplishment and fulfilment. I breathed deeply. This momentous achievement resonated with the biblical theme of completing the race and pressing toward the ultimate goal.
Walking the Coast-to-Coast trail taught me the value of perseverance, the joy of reaching the destination, and the anticipation of new beginnings. God has created an amazing world out there, and the reality is these truths can be lived out here in the Okanagan simply by opening our doors, stepping out of our comfort zone, meeting others and sharing stories.
It is good to be back on Canadian soil, even if I'm still hobbling.