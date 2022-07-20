In December 2020, Scotty Berg posted his first song to TikTok. Today, he has millions of views for his musical clips.
Gifted with a higher register range, his versions of both timeless classics such as Etta James’ At Last and his own original songs like It Ain’t Over and You Don’t Have to Be Alone are steadily gaining exposure. It’s the kind of cachet that translates to industry attention. This summer his career clicks into the next level after inking a deal with new Okanagan-based business Predominant Studios.
The singer has been actively performing since age 10. His first song written around then was titled I Wouldn’t Know What To Do. Yes, he has heard the joke that he apparently did know what he was doing: “Like a million times or more.”
The online attention he’s receiving is a far cry from occasional local press reports on him singing a good version of the national anthem at a high school soccer game. His initial TikTok takeoff was performing songwriter Bart Howard’s 1954 ballad Fly Me to the Moon. The tune made famous by Frank Sinatra hardly qualifies as a top draw in Berg’s age group. He says he sings what he likes.
“I was hanging with my dad and suddenly decided that I wanted to do a TikTok,” said Berg. “So we went into my dad’s workspace and I put on Fly Me to the Moon and started singing it and then it blew up with half a million views. That was entirely unexpected and it really gave my career a big boost. I was super humbled by all of the attention I received and decided that it’s really what I want to do.”
Last year, he was nominated for a Kelowna Civic Award for Teen Honour in the Arts in recognition of his charitable donations to organizations performing at fundraisers. This summer, he is gigging around family-friendly wineries and breweries in the area such as Barn Owl Brewing and working for the city of Kelowna running youth summer camps. The affable 10th grader says both jobs are a lot of fun.
On July 11, he headed to Nashville accompanied by his father to work on his debut album. He says he is “beyond excited” at the opportunity and who he has been lined up to work with. Homing in on a sound and style is key to moving his career forward.
“I’m kind of towards something like Dan + Shay style because it’s both pop and country, and I also really like Morgan Wallen and Shawn Mendes,” he said. “When I was t10, my voice was super high and I could sing songs like Lady Gaga Shallow which was totally awesome. But then puberty hit and my vocal coach just told me to stick with my warm-ups and exercises and my voice should come out of it much richer and fuller and that seems to be the case.”
Predominant Studios founder and CEO Jacqueline Best certainly heard the potential in the young musician.
She hadn’t seen Berg perform in person, discovering him via social media posts. Predominant Studios is a newcomer to the Okanagan. Besides building an 8,000 square foot facility near the Kelowna airport, the business offers complete 360 degree management packages covering all aspects of an artist’s career. They are actively growing their talent roster. Berg is label mates with rising country star Jason Kirkness, rapper Mr. ESQ and a few others.
“I discovered him via Instagram and kept watching him every few weeks, then it became almost daily as he kept busy,” said Best. “Then he released his own song titled No TIme To Waste and it blew me away. So I took it to our panel because I felt that he would be a really good fit in our developing artist roster. He’s such a bright kid and now heading down to Nashville to work with Smith Curry who has credits including Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Kid Rock.”
If No Time to Waste was an expression of living life to its fullest, It Ain’t Over truly connects with fans recent experiences. Berg wrote the tune in response to all of the online expressions of depression and dissolution online during the pandemic. The past two years have been particularly hard on teens who were unable to enjoy all the typical trappings of social interaction that high school life entails.
“So many people were in dark times at that moment that I wanted to shine a light for everyone,” he said. “It was a chance to use my platform the best way I can just like I did with the anti-bullying message of You Don’t Have to Be Alone. Although I’ve been lucky to never have been bullied, It means a lot to me to be able to share a positive message to those who have been.”
The video for the song shows Berg wandering the streets of Kelowna while various others appear holding positive message signs. At one point, he is throwing rocks at an upper storey window of a house to rouse someone to check in on them.
He says it took about 50 takes to finally hit the window.
“And it was actually bundled up duct tape,” he said. “Because you don’t want to be throwing actual stones at a window for obvious reasons, right?”
While stardom is his goal, he stresses that school is essential: “Just in case, you have to have a backup.”
This story appeared originally in The Vancouver Sun.