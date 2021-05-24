The red-checkered tablecloth has long been a symbol associated with Italian-American restaurants, and with the nostalgic notion of picnics. It’s fitting then that the iconic gingham design was recently chosen to drive home the new “Picnic-ton” and “Love Local” campaigns.
Spearheaded by Carly Lewis and her creative team at the city’s economic development department, the initiative follows recommendations from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force as a way to connect people with our local food and drink businesses along with the city’s exceedingly beautiful landscapes, parks and beaches. It’s a win-win-win.
The campaign launched May 10, and there has been a huge response from the public. Over 40 businesses registered and 2,500 free picnic packs were distributed to eateries to hand out to customers when they order take-out.
To further set the tone, 36 extra picnic tables have been set up at city parks – from Okanagan to Skaha lakes – which will remain in place throughout the summer.
That cheery red-checked pattern has been incorporated into the campaign’s logo, appearing on the picnic swag, which includes paper placemats, koozies, stickers and beach balls – while supplies last.
Participating businesses are far-ranging, from brewpubs and fish-and-chip shops, to cheeseries, sushi restaurants, ice cream vendors, wineries and more, all proudly displaying a large Love Local decal. (The campaign also coincides with the city’s allowance of responsible outdoor alcohol consumption in select places, from noon to 8 p.m., until Oct. 15)
The key to access all the Picnic-ton information, including menus, parks with number of picnic tables and other amenities such as washrooms, splash pads and playgrounds, is found in an interactive map via your cell phone. And the reverse side of each placemat lists other suggested outdoor activities to get you and your bubble outdoors and exploring.
You can check it all out, including a list of participating restaurants, and for a chance to win a Picnic-ton prize pack to achieve picnic perfection, via the city’s website, penticton.ca/picnic-ton. Bon appétit!
To be a real savvy urban picnicker, you may want to bring along a cooler to keep extra food or drinks cold, or to store any leftovers. Sunhats and sunscreen come in handy, and a blanket is always welcome, whether you need to get cozy or want to throw it over a picnic table for an impromptu tablecloth. And don’t forget to responsibly dispose of, or recycle, any trash.
Further to outdoor dining, restaurants have done a tremendous job of accommodating diners with outdoor seating, and the City of Penticton has encouraged this initiative by temporarily waiving patio fees.
Wayne & Freda on Westminster recently set up two sleekly modified shipping containers for 16 extra – physically distanced – seats, with an additional 10 seats neatly set out on the surrounding grounds.
Across the street, Pizzeria Tratto has taken over the space next door to extend their patio seating with an extra 12 seats, and the 200 block of Martin Street is enjoying extra seating now that the city closed off the east side parking lane.
Joy Road Pop Up Bakeshop on Main Street provides 30 seats on their shady outdoor patio, as we wait the return of indoor dining.
On the Naramata Bench, many wineries offer outdoor seating to set up a picnic – provided you purchase products from them.
For the remainder of May, The Patio at Lake Breeze, is offering 20% off their menu for locals. And for picnickers, they’re offering a picnic-to-go consisting of an antipasti box for two, a Lake Breeze reusable bag (with space for three bottles of wine), two reusable wine glasses and a luxe beach blanket. Just order online, www.lakebreeze.ca