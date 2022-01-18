I expect that many people do not know that Hawaii was an independent, stamp-issuing kingdom until 1893.
Its stamps featured colourful portraits of Hawaiian royalty, namely Kings Kamehameha III, IV, V, King David Kalakaua, King William Lunalilo, Queen Kapiolani, Queen Emma Kaleleonalani and Queen Liliuokalani. These are much sought after by collectors.
The stamps can be quite valuable, but nowhere near the value of the first four Hawaiian stamps issued in 1851-52. These stamps were primarily used by island missionaries to send their mail, so they have been labelled in stamp lore as the “Missionaries.”
The “Missionaries” are not colourful or particularly attractive. They were crudely printed in blue ink on poor quality paper, using the printing press of the Honolulu newspaper “The Polynesian.” The four designs all feature a typeset central number representing the stamp’s denomination.
The thin paper is easily torn, so few have survived and many are damaged. It may be surprising to learn the value of these stamps; the 2 cent in particular is one of the ten rarest stamps in the world, valued at more than $600,000.
Although out of reach of all but the wealthiest collectors, in October 2002 the U.S. Postal Service saved the day by printing commemorative stamps picturing each of the four “Missionaries.” You can now purchase your own for about $1.25 each.
Someone could obviously not wait until 2002 to have his own copy. In 1892 a wealthy Parisian businessman named Gaston Leroux was found murdered at home. Nothing seemed to be missing in his house, but a clever police detective had M. Leroux’s stamp collection examined. Again, all seemed normal until it was noticed that a single stamp was missing — the 2 cent “Missionary”. It was then discovered that the murdered man’s last visitor was fellow collector and friend Hector Giroux. Inspection of Giroux’s collection showed a rare 2 cent “Missionary”. Under pressure, Giroux confessed that he had killed his friend when he had refused to sell him the valuable stamp. Giroux was found guilty and sent to the guillotine.
A “Missionary” is central to the plot of the 1963 thriller “Charade,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant.
Hepburn’s character discovers that her deceased husband had stolen $250,000, and she is chased through Paris by killers that want to retrieve the money. Bodies pile up. She eventually finds out that her husband hid the cash by purchasing three rare stamps (one of which is a “Missionary”), which he pasted onto an envelope. She only learns this after giving the envelope to a young collector, who trades the stamps to a dealer for a bag of prettier ones. (A nice scene shows the outdoor stamp market in Paris.)
SPOILER ALERT: All ends well... Audrey gets the stamps and Cary Grant too.
Now this next story may seem a bit of a tangent, but there is another connection between Audrey Hepburn and rare stamps. In 2001, Germany printed 40 million stamps honouring Hepburn. The stamp showed the star with a cigarette holder clasped in her teeth; the photo had been altered from the original where she was biting on the arm of her sunglasses.
Unfortunately the postal authorities didn’t check with Hepburn’s family until the stamps were printed; the family didn’t like the design. A sheet of the stamps was kept by the postal service and another was given to Hepburn’s son; the rest were supposedly destroyed.
Somehow a few of the stamps have made it to the stamp market; one sold for $176,000 in 2017. Now take heart you impoverished collectors; the U.S. issued an Audrey Hepburn stamp in 2003 that you can buy for $1.25, and in 2008 Canada issued a 96-cent stamp picturing a Yousuf Karsh portrait of Hepburn. No cigarette holder on either one, though.
Gordon Houston is a member of the Penticton Stamp Club. For more information on the club: eturner7@telus.net