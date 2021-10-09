OVERVIEW: Negotiate the long game and what it will be worth in practical terms going forward.
Those who are at personal intersections in life need to decide if they have had enough or just want change.
If present position is comfortable and secure, then its OK to step back and enjoy life a bit more.
There is no need to climb every mountain you encounter.
Working with those who are well connected or in places of authority will make things easier all round.
Brushes with royalty
or the rich and famous will be opportune as well.
Mercury in retrograde continues, so no rush to sign anything unless selling something. Next week is better. Empty trash, etc.
ARIES: Check rules and legal status before taking any action. Bide your time sorting through it.
TAURUS: Career or business plans unfold in productive ways. You can ease your grip a bit.
GEMINI: You will have added luck personally or financially. Play to win in all areas to benefit.
CANCER: Organize matters related to residence or property. This includes moves or reno’s.
LEO: Make plans with others where all will benefit.
A pleasant arrangement will develop now.
VIRGO: Income or security will be confirmed or you will be in touch with someone in charge.
LIBRA: Relax and have a time out. Dust off your creativity or join in with other for some fun.
SCORPIO: Seclusion in a special place is worth it no matter the cost or location for action.
SAGITTARIUS: Love and loyalty are discussed or shown. it seems important going forward.
CAPRICORN: Arrange for different or more steady income. Decide level of responsibility.
AQUARIUS: Feel more settled in your position or what you know. Your confidence rises.
PISCES: Patience pays off when waiting for others to respond. It works out for everyone.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Her column appears each Saturday.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.