As B.C.’s grasslands continue to be lost to development, one of their most charismatic inhabitants is still hanging in there after more than 40 years of near-extinction.
The burrowing owl — the only owl to nest underground — has survived in B.C. for decades due to captive breeding programs led by the Burrowing Owl Society of B.C.
Today, the owls are considered “locally extinct” in B.C. The BOCSBC continues to work towards re-establishing a sustainable population.
Why did B.C.’s burrowing owls become “locally extinct”?
Burrowing owls’ decline is a cautionary tale of human intervention in the environment, according to Leor Oren, manager of the Osoyoos Desert Centre.
In the 1900s, badgers were losing their habitat to human development. Their pelts were valuable and they were perceived as pests — so they were killed. As a result, badger populations in B.C. collapsed.
“Badgers are ecosystem engineers,” said Oren. “Once you start to lose one species, an ecosystem is in danger.”
Burrowing owls don’t actually burrow. Instead, they rely on holes dug by other animals to lay their eggs underground. Losing badger holes meant losing nests.
Burrowing owls — along with badgers — also rely on B.C.’s grassland habitats, which have declined significantly due to human development.
The grassland habitats, including antelope-brush shrub steppes, are one of Canada’s most endangered ecosystems. They cover less than 1 per cent of B.C. but are home to 30 per cent of the province’s at-risk species. Agricultural and urban development has resulted in the loss of more than 68 per cent of B.C.’s antelope-brush.
Today, it’s thought that there are fewer than 200 badgers in the wild in B.C. They’re threatened by continuing habitat loss, secondary poisoning, and vehicles.
The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of British Columbia considers low badger populations a continuing threat to burrowing owls.
How to help B.C.’s burrowing owls
The BOCSBC now does the work of badgers. Their staff and volunteers maintain a network of artificial burrows that the owls use as nests. Once a year in the spring the BOCSBC releases captive-bred burrowing owls into some of these burrows.
Life is dangerous for the owls once they leave these. Like badgers, they face threats from continuing habitat loss, secondary poisoning, and vehicles. There’s also been a surge in populations of their natural predators – red-tailed hawks and great-horned owls – due to the fragmentation of their habitat, and the increase in trees taking over grassland sites.
Lia McKinnon of the BOCSBC said that B.C. residents can help by not using rodenticide, which causes secondary poisoning in burrowing owls when they eat poisoned rodents. She also stressed the importance of staying at least 50 meters away from any owl or its burrow because human presence can have negative effects.
Every year the BOCSBC monitors “returns” — the number of owls that have returned from winter migration.
“We’re good at breeding owls, but we aren’t getting the returns from migration that we’d like to see for a sustainable population,” said McKinnon.
"It will require more work with partners in the U.S. to see if we can maintain important habitat areas south of the border where they’re going.”
Join Lia McKinnon for a burrowing owl field trip at the Penticton Meadowlark Festival on Friday, May 20 at 8 a.m. — visit: meadowlarkfestival.ca/ to purchase your ticket today.
The BOCSBC needs donations and volunteers. To learn more, go to: meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance/.
You can also go to a tasting at the Burrowing Owl Winery, which donate all of their tasting fees to the BOCSBC.
This article was funded by the Osoyoos Desert Society.