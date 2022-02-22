Volunteers with the Mirror Image Room in Penticton are frantically searching for a new space to operate.
Since 2006, the local charity has supplied wigs and head coverings to women undergoing chemotherapy treatments and other procedures that cause hair loss.
The service is provided free of charge and is operated solely by compassionate volunteers. All wigs, supplies and other costs associated with offering the service are donated.
“Wigs are expensive and for a lot of the women we see, who are suffering, many don’t have a lot of money. This can be another hardship,” volunteer Shirley Larose said in an interview. “After March 30, we’re not sure where we’re going to go and hope someone in the community can help.”
The existing space at the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society is no longer available as SOWINS continues to grow.
Mirror Image Room reached out to Interior Health, but even with the vast amount of space it has to operate in Penticton, they were unable to help.
On average, about 45 women are able to benefit from the service each year. Mirror Image Room has clients in Penticton, Summerland and the entire South Okanagan and as far away as Princeton.
Its present space is 12x12 feet in dimension, but volunteers can manage with as little as 10x10. The room operates during daytime hours only.
Marlene Gawley started the MIR in the mid-2000s and was coordinator for several years. Evelyn Markin took over and retired in 2021. Carol Robinson is the new project coordinator.
“Having personally experienced a diagnosis of cancer followed by the trauma of losing my hair made me acutely aware of the mental stress one suffers during this time,” Markin said in an email.
“Finding a place and person who had experienced what I was going through gave me hope and a reassurance that I could get through cancer as well. Being able to choose a wig that suited me, try it on and be able to return it for another, if necessary, was uplifting during a difficult time.”
Anyone who may have a small space to donate is invited to contact Robinson at 250-490-1300 or Larose at 250-493-6604.