The SOS Medical Foundation’s $10-million oncology campaign recently received a $50,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Oliver.
This money was raised thanks to the volunteers who generate funding from the Kiwanis Market. The market, a long-time staple of the Oliver community, is held every Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 p.m. The club operates a large warehouse operation where they accept donations, verify the quality, price the items and then sells them, donating the net profits back to communities.
The majority of the donated items come from the communities of Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls.
The Kiwanis Club of Oliver is part of Kiwanis International, whose purpose is to change the world, one child and one community at a time. Locally, the club has a long history of supporting community causes, including the Highway to Healing, Boys and Girls Club, Desert Sun Counselling, Food for Thought, choirs and elementary schools, and several others.
When asked why they opted to support the SOS Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign, Russell Newcombe, president of the Kiwanis Club of Oliver, said: “When our membership was reminded that one in two Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetime, we knew that we needed to invest in more cancer care right here in the South Okanagan.”
The current oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital is in dire need of expansion and enhancements for better cancer care.
The “Better Care. Better Outcomes” campaign speaks to the benefits of timelier care being made accessible in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region. With just over $4 million raised towards its $10-million goal, the SOS Medical Foundation is very grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Oliver for this wonderful gift.
SOS Café – serving up compassion
Meet Laura Kowalchuk. Currently an SOS Café volunteer, Laura also served for over five years on the SOS Medical Foundation board of directors. She is the former manager of the VQA Wine Info Centre and enjoys staying active. Laura is an avid cyclist (having participated in five granfondos), hiker, yoga enthusiast, and loves to cook. In search of the Okanagan lifestyle, Laura moved from Calgary to Penticton in 1992. When not volunteering, Laura likes to travel, having visited Italy, France, Great Britain, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Thailand and Vietnam. She volunteers as she feels it is important to give back to her community. Laura’s favourite SOS Café menu item? The charcuterie boxes take first place!
How your money helps
Recently the foundation funded a much-needed $60,000 ultrasound machine for the labour and delivery unit at Penticton Regional Hospital. With cutting-edge ultrasound probes and digital picture printing capabilities, obstetricians can now better determine size and presentation of the fetus to enable timely decision-making.
For an overview of the impacts of donations throughout the South Okanagan- Similkameen, please visit our website and click on our new “Overview Video.” You will find the video at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com/overview-video.
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. If you would like to donate, you may do so online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, call 250-492-9027, or mail: SOSMF, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton, B.C. V2A 3G6.