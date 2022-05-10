Well it isn't everyday we get to visit Tiki, but if Pearl was allowed to venture over to see her more frequently than we do, that would be great in her eyes. I just need to begin to walk towards Avalanche Performance and say to the dogs, “Deb and Tiki?” Pearl will try to lead me out the door as quickly as possible and through the gate.
Pearl’s response to this walk is a bark when she gets out the gate and a bit of a bounce is added to her step as she tries to get me to walk just a little bit faster so we don't waste any time. I have to be careful crossing streets as my obedient heeler tries to take the lead. She works her way ahead and thinks she has all of the short cuts figured out. Taking the quickest and easiest way is exactly what Pearl is expecting of me. Hurry is all she seems to think of as we head out. I just simply follow.
When I get near the business, there is an even more quickened step for Pearl. Just to annoy her, I take the long way around and don’t go directly to the front door. That would not be fun at all. Instead, I work my way around to the front window at the shop and entice Tiki to come and greet us first. I have to announce to Tiki that I have arrived and need a bark from her that she knows.
A few little taps on her window alerts her to our arrival. She barks at the window, running up and down her steps trying to meet me at the door, but also trying to watch me out the window to make sure I am going to the door.
When I finally come in I am always greeted by a barking dog who has somehow managed to learn how to smile. No, she can’t bark and smile at the same time. In fact, one trait of Tiki is the reality that she can’t do more than one thing at a time. Focus is not her strong point.
She can greet you, try to find you, run to get a treat and maybe grab some food out of her dish. But the multiple tasks confuse her and get her discombobulated easily.
But when she smiles, it’s the best greeting anyone could get.
My dogs don’t really care for little dogs running into them, licking their noses and generally getting in the way, but for some reason, they tolerate Tiki.
She runs circles around them, almost grabs their noses and bosses them around in a loving way. They allow her tenacity, and are barely angered by her. I think their tolerance has more to do with Deb than Tiki.
They are excited to see Deb and they know that Tiki and Deb go together.
Deb welcomes the dogs into her business, and although she has a gate to separate Tiki from everyone else, my dogs are allowed in and the gate is opened so they can join the family fun.
There is a sign on the gate that asks people not to feed the wild animals. It is up to her to feed the dogs treats and she always makes certain to have plenty on hand and variety for the pickiest palates.
So when we are not sure where we need to go or when we may be needed to work and help, we find our way to Tiki and make a visit for everyone to enjoy.
Whatever the task, somehow we always seem to find our way to a place that involves mutts and motorcycles.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com