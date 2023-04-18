Celebration time is around the corner! The annual National Volunteer Week recognition will soon be here. The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre invites you to acknowledge the thousands of volunteers from the region.
Come to Gyro Park in Penticton on Saturday, April 22nd for a celebratory breakfast and partake in the fun! The theme of “Volunteers weave us together” reminds us of the warp and weft of the many volunteer activities and programs that unite us. Whether you give time to the Canadian Red Cross, a local church, reading to a new Canadian, or delivering Meals on Wheels, the volunteer possibilities are endless.
One can hardly imagine our countless festivals, recreational sports teams, or myriad service groups operating without volunteers. Our communities are richer thanks to the devotion and dedication of volunteers.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, located at 696 Main Street, Penticton (Penticton United Church, The Blue Church) always welcomes folk interested in exploring volunteer opportunities. Call 1-888-576-5661 or contact: info@
volunteercentre.info to learn about exciting volunteer prospects.
Making new friends, filling time in the day, developing skills, and helping others are all benefits of volunteering.
Perhaps you might wish to serve on a board, visit at a care facility, assist in a school, or help file in an outreach office. These and countless other opportunities await you. Contact The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre today.
It is the countless volunteers of our region who weave us together! We are grateful.
Laura Turnbull is board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre