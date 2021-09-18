Mounds of poutine and an order of fish and chips on the side filled the bill for a Quebec TV crew during a recent visit to the Penticton’s iconic Jeffer’s Fryzz food truck.
Obviously, it was the poutine — a French-Canadian staple of cheese curds and fries smothered in homemade gravy — that was the star of the show.
The crew was filming an episode of the long-running television program “Curieux Bégin,” starring award-winning actor Christian Bégin, which airs on
the French language network Tele-Qudbec.
“We decided to come to the Okanagan Valley to shoot two shows, especially for the wine, but we heard about Jeffer’s poutine and fish and chips that are supposedly very well known, so we had to see for ourselves,” said Bégin between mouthfuls of poutine.
The shows will air next year.
During filming, Jeff (Jeffer) Treadway, who opened the food truck at its current location in Nanaimo Square nearly 40 years ago, was at his larger-than-life best.
The city’s unofficial downtown ambassador had both the show’s stars and crew laughing for much of their stay.
While Treadway’s command of Canada’s other official language is somewhat limited, his correct pronunciation of poutine (poo-tin not poo-teen) particularly impressed his guests.
“Yeah, they were really happy about that. When they first got here, I said: ‘Bonjour, comment ça va?’ They started talking to me in French and were all excited that I could speak French and I said: “Ah no, ‘comment ça va? and poutine,’ that’s all I can say,” recalled Treadway afterwards.
“When I heard they were the most-watched show in Quebec, I was pretty nervous and got out my Magic Eraser and started cleaning the truck, but they were so nice and so kind.
“I was surprised when they had four cameramen show up – let’s get up close and personal.”
It was the show’s assistant director, Véronique Beaupre, who got in touch with Treadway after hearing online from other Quebecers in B.C. about Jeffer’s.
“They told us about this place where there was really long lines and the best poutine and fish and chips in Western Canada,” said Beaupre.
According to the show’s star, Bégin, Jeffer’s is exactly kind of content they like to showcase.
“That’s our success, it’s very easy going, we like to do things seriously but we’re not serious people,” he said.
“I’m not a chef; I’m an actor. But I’m a passionate man and when people are watching the show they feel that they’re not only spectators but that they are joining us at the party and this is what it’s all about.”
Bégin’s critique of the lunch of poutine and fish and chips? “Parfait!”
Other scheduled stops for the show’s crew included Quais’ Gate, Mission Hill and Tatanlus wineries in Kelowna, Little Farm Winery in Cawston, and Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek in Oliver.