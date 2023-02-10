We just finished the February Nintendo Direct showcasing what the Switch has to offer players in 2023.
One of the biggest highlights of the showcase is we actually got a release date for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will be May 12.
The cost of the first party Switch titles are usually priced at US$59.99. Zelda seems to have a new price of $69.99 for the regular edition and $129.99 for the collectors edition. Whether this release is the new price point for all future titles is still unknown at this time.
A surprise drop on the showcase date of Feb. 8 is Metroid Prime Remastered. This remaster will have a new control scheme and control scheme to more closely follow the Gamecube original release. A physical release date for the game will be Feb. 22.
Also on Feb. 8 Nintendo Switch Online players will have access to an online catalog of Gameboy and Gameboy Advance titles. Some of the titles for Gameboy are classic Tetris, Super Mario Land 2, Legend of Zelda, Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest and Metroid 2 just to name a few. Gameboy Advance will have The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, Super Mario Advance 4, Super Mario Bros 3, Wario Ware and Mario & Luigi, Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin. More titles will also arrive on the service in the future.
A new Disney platformer called Disney Illusion Island. The art style of this platformer just looks cute. With the ability to play co-op (local only no online) starring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck, all with their own special moves.
Another surprise is Samba de Amigo: Party Central, coming summer of 2023. With over 40 songs rhythm game fans will have tons of content. With this being the first game since 2008 it will be interesting to see how this will sell.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. With different powers and puzzles, coupled with an entire new gameplay style, this should be another interesting title.
Pikmin 4 gets a new trailer and a release date of July 21. With new Pikmin, complete new powers that can freeze enemies and more.
Splatoon 3 Expansion pass will take players to Inkopolis from Splatoon 1. This is the first round of dlc for the game and will come in Spring 2023.
After a bunch of delays Advance Wars 1+2 Boot Camp gets a release date of April 21.
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. This Castlevania style expansion with the Dead Cells art style will come out on March 6.
Ghost Trick Phantom Detective is a re-release of a 2010 game.
Fantasy Life looks to be a cross between Animal Crossing and a classic rpg. There’s even some harvesting and decorating to do. The art style of the game brings on those strong Animal Crossing feelings. This will be coming out sometime this year.
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is the first new Layton game in almost 10 years. We know little about this game other than a small trailer. This game should also drop sometime this year.
