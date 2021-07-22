The SOS Medical Foundation provides critical funding for hospitals, health centres and residential care throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen. From Summerland to Penticton to Oliver to Osoyoos to Keremeos to Princeton, your donations enhance patient experience through funding equipment, programs and research. Perhaps you experienced exceptional care and would like to share your story? We would love to hear from you! Please send us your story at sosmedicalfoundation@interiorhealth.ca
Putting the ‘fun’ into fundraising
Remember the days when we could get together, have a neighbourhood barbeque, or even hug family members? COVID-19 curtained social activities and kept us apart from our friends and families. Emerging from this unprecedented time of isolation, we all look forward to the handshakes, handholding and cuddles we have missed for so long. As you start to plan your activities with friends and families, please consider hosting a fundraiser in your plans. It’s a wonderful way to bring everyone together for a fun event and make a contribution to health care in your community.
Tees Up for Cancer
This is the 25th year for Tees Up for Cancer. Over the years, Tees Up has generated over $650,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, Tees Up is holding a modified event Aug. 14 at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
The theme this year is Support the Supporters in recognition of the years of support sponsors have given this event, while recognizing the challenges businesses have faced over the past 18-plus months.
Funds raised go to the foundation to help the fight against cancer and enable the care and comfort of patients. E-transfers are accepted at teesup@shaw.ca or send cheques to Tees Up for Cancer, c/o Penticton Golf & Country Club, PO Box 158, Penticton, V2A 6J9.
All donations of $20 or more will be issued a tax receipt.
Leadership profile
Meet our new board director, retired RCMP Insp. Carole Bird.
She joined the RCMP in 1989, beginning her career in Manitoba and was later commissioned as the first officer in charge of business continuity planning. In 2011, she was asked to lead the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains.
Bird retired from the RCMP in 2015 and has since served on other boards, including AMBER Alert Europe and the Osoyoos Golf Club.
As for her newest assignment? “To me, being part of the SOS Medical Foundation board of directors is a wonderful and meaningful way to contribute to the establishment and expansion of the health care services for and in our communities,” she said.
Get social with us
Curious to find out more about today’s SOS Medical Foundation? Visit us through our we site at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Sally Ginteris is CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation.