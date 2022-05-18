“I’m too impatient!”
It’s a sentiment heard so many times this spring. The thrill of starting a garden here in B.C. is that you can never fully trust the weather. This spring has been exceptionally difficult to wait through, but with the long weekend just days away we can finally trust that days are long enough to warm the soil and seedlings and keep the frost at bay!
If you have had the itch to garden — start in with abandon! And to help you get growing, Riverside Garden Centre in Oliver has a Victoria Day sale this Friday, Sunday and Monday! (Closed Saturday)
And we will be open regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., so you can fit in a trip around all your other weekend plans.
This is the perfect timing for setting out vegetable starts. Things like lettuce, greens, and brassicas enjoy the cool weather but now you can finally add tomatoes, peppers, squashes, cucumbers and all the rest of the warm season vegetables to your garden. All of these will be on sale!
Don’t forget berries and fruits for a well rounded, summer harvest.
It’s always a good time for planting out trees and shrubs- but this extended cool spring will give them an exceptional start! Because it’s a Victoria Day Weekend sale, flowering Dogwood trees will be on special!
Perennial flowers too, get a great start being planted earlier. All the glorious spring flowers like poppies, alyssum, and columbine are blooming right now and will be on sale!
Remember to plan out which plants will bloom early, mid season, or late season so you can have colour in your garden all summer long-even into the fall and winter.
If you love colours in your yard- then there’s nothing better than annuals. Non-stop flowering from now till fall! We are packed with these hardworking gardening favourites.
And it’s finally time for hanging baskets and planters too! We have an incredible selection still and can help you plan the perfect creations to accent your outdoor space. Or pick up some of our ready to go baskets that will be on special as well!
You don’t need to leave patient any longer! The weather has finally turned! It’s finally safe to set out tender plants. It’s finally okay to get outside and get growing!
