It is that time of year to pick up our hanging baskets, our tradition is that my children give these vibrant baskets, cascading with flowers and lush foliage, as their Mother’s Day gift.
I love Mother’s Day; I’m amazed at the incredible blessings our mothers bring. My mother was a courageous woman, a single mom who held down two jobs and juggled life raising two lively boys.
Our mothers deserve our love and
gratitude for all they have done for us, so let them know this weekend.
Looking back, I can see how she nurtured, cared for, supported us, and was our champion. Moms are the ones who sacrifice their time, energy, and love for the advancement of their children. In the Christian faith, we see mothers’ importance and impact on our lives.
Mothers are a gift from God, declared King Solomon, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” Proverbs 31:28 reminds us of the importance of recognizing and speaking well of our mothers.
Our mothers deserve our love and gratitude for all they have done for us, so let them know this weekend.
Mothers also play a significant role in shaping our faith. Timothy, one of the early Christian leaders, learned about faith from his mother and grandmother, the apostle Paul writes to the young pastor, “I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice, and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also” (2 Timothy 1:5.)
Mothers teach us about God’s love, grace, and mercy and help us to develop an active faith.
My mother discovered faith after I did, but I can see this in front of me as I watch my wife with our children, helping them think deeply about life and faith.
I always remember my mother’s clothes, the eighties, big hair held fast with Elnett hairspray, and high heels. Shoulder pads inspired by regular viewing of Dallas and Dynsasty were a must, emphasizing the authority and power of the woman.
While behind these powerful images were charcterics of compassion and kindness, central to the Christian faith. Colossians 3:12 reads, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”
As we celebrate Mother’s Day, remember the blessings our mothers bring to our lives.
They are gifts from God, and we are grateful for all they do, let us honour them with our love, our words and gratitude, and let us all strive to embody compassion, kindness, and forgiveness.
A Mothers day prayer:
Gracious God, help us to recognize all the women who have guided us and loved us like mothers, shining forth as an example of the deepness of the love you offer each of your beloved children. Bless us and keep us today in that love and always. Amen.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.