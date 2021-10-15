The Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) is offering an exciting and interactive program for young children: Preschool Performers!
Starting on October 20 and running for eight consecutive Wednesdays, this expressive acting class will reveal the world of theatre to children aged 3.5 to 5. Inspired by stories from around the world, young actors will be able to take on a new persona and act out the stories, developing imagination, creativity, and self-confidence. Each hour-long session will conclude with fun theatre games. This type of play encourages self expression and creative problem solving and often leads to friendship.
The instructor for this program is Renee Iaci, an experienced director and storyteller who has worked with Arts Umbrella in BC’s Lower Mainland for over 25 years. Also an accomplished actress, Renee has performed in a multitude of productions.
The OSA is delighted to partner with Cherry Lane Shopping Centre to offer this program in a convenient, secure location.
Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required, so head to https://www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses and sign up today!