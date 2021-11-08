A new journal from the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club is a celebration of the beauty, wildlife and landscapes of the Okanagan Similkameen as seen through the eyes of amateur photographers.
Nature in Focus, the South Okanagan Similkameen was developed following the club’s highly successful 2018 photo contest that attracted close to 600 entries from throughout the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.
“We were very impressed with the diversity and quality of the photos submitted to the contest,” said Alex Bodden, president of the naturalists’ club. “We thought it would be great to create a high-quality publication to showcase contest images as well as photos from other photographers that beautifully capture the biodiversity of the regional district.”
The nature journal contains 160 pages and more than 80 colourful images – from birds to butterflies, flowers to fields. The images are accompanied by educational information about the photographs and the subjects they capture.
Opposite the photos are spaciously lined pages for journaling, notes and sketches. The journal is not dated so it’s an enduring volume for whenever the owner is inspired to jot down their thoughts.
“The RDOS is home to a wide range of natural habitat and species that are not found anywhere else in BC or Canada,” Bodden added. “The region is also home to the largest number of endangered and threatened species of plants and animals in BC and Canada.
“Our club is very proud to offer a high-quality, useable book that captures some of this diversity and uniqueness.”
Nature in Focus, the South Okanagan Similkameen can be ordered via the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club website: southokanagannature.com. You can also contact club director Bob Handfield at soncbob@shaw.ca
The club will be selling copies of the book at the Yuletide Artisans Showcase at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Nov. 5 – 7.
Proceeds from the sale of the $25 journal will be used by the club to support nature conservation and appreciation projects in the region.