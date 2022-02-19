This weekend is Family Day, let us address the elephant in the room, loneliness.
Loneliness can present itself across all demographics — seniors isolated in apartments, young moms struggling to cope, leaders barely holding it together, some not at all, young professionals, the list goes on — it’s not just the obvious. You will have heard that a few years ago in the UK someone was appointed as minister of loneliness, primarily focusing on millions of seniors in isolation. Three years on and three ministers later, the crisis is still described as “critical.” Now, the loneliness portfolio is under Baroness Diana Barran.
Many campaigns and awareness initiatives are in place, TikTok highlighting the issue alongside hashtags #letsendloneliness. I hope this will reap benefits for those struggling. But, there has to be more. As a faith community, part of God’s family, let’s be intentional about doing life and faith together. God didn’t and doesn’t want us to be alone; it was His heart from creation.
Psalm 68 says: “Father to the fatherless, defender of widows — this is God, whose dwelling is holy.” (verse 5) “God places the lonely in families; he sets the prisoners free and gives them joy.” (verse 6) The Hebrew reads literally, “God causes the solitary ones to dwell in homes, or the desolate in a homeland.” It is about where people live, but especially about relationships.
I have seen overall health change when people are part of a group and experience prayer support, shared life, shared tables and vulnerability. I know it takes time and effort, but I believe He sets the lonely in families, and our responsibility is to be generous, loving relatives.
The pandemic has exacerbated loneliness with forced isolation and our prayer as a church as we begin to gather again is that the habit of gathering will heal loneliness.
Dr. Larry Crabb writes, “If we’re to live together in a kind of relationally loving community that requires the Spirit’s deep and ongoing work in our individual souls, we must not only assign priority to soul formation over ministry activities but also understand that soul formation is relational formation.”
Loneliness is at odds with God’s design so let’s address that by inviting people out of isolation. Being present takes us back to Jesus; let’s not forget Jesus came to earth as Emmanuel — God with us. The gospel has defeated loneliness. Now we, as His children, are to be Him to one another, or rather, with one another.
Mother Teresa wrote said, “The problem with the world is that we draw the circle of our family too small.”
This Family Day weekend let’s expand our hearts and extend our tables to those around us.
—
Phil Collins is lead pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. “Focus on Faith” is a regular weekend column.