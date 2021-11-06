DST

Eva Matyas, left, with Vic Klassen

 Mark Brett

Eva Matyas, a 93-year-old resident of The Hamlets in Penticton gets a hand from general manager Vic Klassen turning back the hands of a clock marking the end of Daylight Savings Time. Everyone is reminded that before going to bed on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 to turn all clocks back one hour. DST officially ends Sunday at 2 a.m.