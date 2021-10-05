Coming home to Summerland has caused abstract expressionist painter Joan Skeet to refocus her work.
Five years ago, she returned to her birthplace after spending nearly three decades studying, working and painting in Vancouver.
“Being away from the hustle and bustle of the city has allowed me more opportunity to explore the energies of nature around me. It is certainly preferable to me at this time of life,” she said.
Vancouver was an exciting scene that had a positive influence on her work, just in a different way. But she was ready for a change.
Skeet is now back where she grew up roaming through orchards, open grasslands and forests, and swimming and boating on Okanagan Lake.
These early activities were the foundation of the lifelong influence of nature on her artwork.
This influence starts with Skeet observing the world around here, closely noting form, line, light and colour.
She keeps a mental note of these observations plus makes random written notes and sketches which create the bases of her paintings.
“Rather than create a representational painting, I like to paint a visualization of the essence of what I see,” Skeet said.
Her intent is not to tell her viewers how to interpret the paintings, but to allow them space to enter the paintings and create their own visual dialogue.
As a self-taught artist, she painted and drew for years before pursuing a formal education in art at Okanagan College and The Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design where she majored in sculpture and painting.
Skeet’s paintings done with oil on canvas, linen or birch panel have been shown in galleries in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Victoria.
The Peachland Art Gallery, 5684 Beach Ave. in Peachland, will soon be added to the list.
Wood, Clay & Canvas, an exhibition of contemporary furniture, large-scale ceramics and contemporary art presented by John Rousseau, Peter Flanagan, and Skeet, opens Saturday Oct. 9, and runs through Sunday Nov. 14.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.