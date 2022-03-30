The Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival is back in action again on April 4 for the second part of its 96th season.
Speech arts and drama sessions take the stage at Penticton Alliance Church (197 Brandon St.), while musical theatre, strings, and dance will follow, making April a full festival month.
The festival welcomes entrants of all ages and the excitement is palpable after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. There’s nothing like live performance for a responsive audience and students are travelling to Penticton from throughout B.C. for the opportunity.
‘It’s fun for the students to once again experience the reactions of an audience,” says Debbie McGladdery, the festival’s speech arts discipline captain.
Added 13-year-old speech and voice student Amelia Marino: “So many people participate in the arts, but we don’t get to see what they’ve been working on. The festival is so much fun for that reason.”
The arts are a most welcome balm in these difficult times. Interpreting a piece of music or illuminating the work of poets and dramatists aloud gives to the audience as it enriches the performer.
Please consider supporting these dedicated young performers by attending or volunteering for the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival. For more information, visit www.pkmf.org or email pkmf@vip.net