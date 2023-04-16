Spring is here and so is another month. That means new games for Game Pass and Playstation Plus members. Below are the new titles subscribers can expect.
Xbox Game Pass
April 4
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, Cloud, PC)
Loop Hero: Loop Hero is a roguelike that offers a challenge to players.
April 6
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox, Cloud)
Iron Brigade
April 12
(Xbox Series X, S, PC, Cloud)
Ghostwire Tokyo
April 13
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox)
NHL 23
April 18
(Xbox Series X,S, Xbox One,PC)
Minecraft Legends
April 20
(Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PC)
Coffee Talk Episode 2 : Hibiscus and Butterfly
April 27
(Xbox Series X, S, PC, Cloud)
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Playstation Plus extra members
April 2023
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
(PS5,PS4)
Doom Eternal
(PS5, PS4)
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossum
(PS4)
Slay the Spire
(PS4)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
(PS4, PS5)
The Evil Within
(PS4)
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
(PS4)
BassMaster Fishing
(PS4,PS5)
Paradise Killer
(PS4, PS5)
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
(PS4, PS5)
Look for my updated review on Ghostwire Tokyo to see how the game holds up on the Series X next week.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13