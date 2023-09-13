Summer might be winding down but the best of the season’s produce is yet to be discovered and devoured. A trip to any farmstand or farmers' market shows all the colourful evidence of late summer’s riches: radiant tomatoes, deep purple eggplants, carrots, potatoes, corn, onions, squash — yes, there’s still plenty of time to get your zucchini fix on – and an outstanding array of chilie peppers.
Shishito peppers, small, elongated and slightly wrinkly are abundant right now and make a wonderful appetizer, simply seared in a bit of oil and served warm with a shower of sea salt. Jalapenos give a kick to any savoury dish or salsa, and strips of the well-known chilie pepper can even be candied for a lovely sweet-and-warming dessert garnish. And poblanos are perfect right now, shiny, firm and deep emerald green, they’re around the size of a bell pepper — sometimes larger — and produce a mild, even heat. While they can be eaten raw, they are best when roasted and peeled. (When dried they’re called anchos.) Roasted, they’re used in the iconic Mexican dish, chiles rellenos, aka stuffed chilies. Stuffed with cheese, or meat-forward stuffing known as picadillo, or even sautéed spinach and cheese, the chilies are first stuffed and then often battered and deep fried. Poblanos are also essential in chiles en nogada, widely considered a national dish of Mexico.
The roasted chilie is stuffed with a picadillo, aromatics, fruits and spices and topped with a walnut-based cream sauce, served room temperature and presented with a shower of bright red pomegranate seeds.
But I digress. Moving from outdoor grill to indoor kitchen is a welcome transition with the cooler temperatures now, and I’m employing both while utilizing late crop corn-on-the-cob, onions and poblano peppers for a savoury Mexican-inspired dish known as rajas con crema.
Rajas, pronounced ra-has (bonus points for rolling the ‘r’), means strip, and in this case, strips of roasted and peeled poblanos, mixed with charred corn kernels, sautéed onions and a good dose of crema, or sour cream, heated through and served on hot corn tortillas. The corn adds a nice texture and sweet pops of flavour, and the recipe I’ve provided below, also asks for Mexican oregano. That variety is stronger, a tad citrusy with a sweet aroma more than Greek or Italian oregano, and it’s readily available dried at Penticton Global Grocers. I recommend giving it a try to increase the dish’s authenticity.
As I mentioned, poblanos give off a nice even heat but if you wanted to amp it up, roast some jalapenos alongside the poblanos while you have the grill going. If you’re not making your own tortillas, I recommend using Don Pancho brand corn tortillas. They’re soft and when heated on a dry cast iron pan, hold the rajas quite nicely. Don Pancho tortillas can be purchased at Penticton’s La Cucina and Global Grocers. Sold in packages of 72 tortillas — but don’t be put off by the amount. They’re versatile and keep in the fridge seemingly forever. Cut into triangles and fried, they make killer corn chips. Baked whole, brushed with a bit of oil, they become tostadas, or lightly fried, the vehicle for enchiladas.
Rajas con crema makes a great addition to any taco fiesta. Just cue the margaritas and celebrate late summer’s riches.
Rajas Con Crema
Serves 4
3 large poblanos (approx. 1 lb)
2 cobs of corn
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Mexican oregano – or to taste
1 cup sour cream or crème fraiche
Salt to taste
Warm corn tortillas
Heat the grill, and roast the poblanos until they’re evenly charred and blistered. Transfer the roasted chilies to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap or a dinner plate and let steam for 10 minutes. Once the chilies are cool to the touch, clean them, removing the skin, core, stem and inner seeds. Slice the poblanos into 1/2-inch strips. Transfer to a bowl.
Add the cob corn to the grill until heated through and charred in spots. Remove the corn from the grill, let cool and remove the kernels from the cob. Transfer to a bowl.
In a large frying pan, set over medium-high heat, add the oil. Add the sliced onion and cook, stirring occasionally until translucent. Add the garlic and oregano and cook until fragrant. Add the poblano strips and corn and stir until incorporated and heated through. Turn down the heat, and add the sour cream or crème fraiche until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and scoop onto warm tortillas.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.