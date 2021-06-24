Sixty years ago, a newly married couple made headlines on their honeymoon in Penticton.
On that June day in 1961, what got the attention of former Herald reporter Al Arnason was the newlyweds’ car: a 1923 Ford Model T Coupe complete with ribbons and Just Married sign in the tiny back window.
The couple, Doris and George Hoffman of Surrey, are still happily married and returned to Penticton this week to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary. Fortunately, provincial travel restrictions relating to COVID-19 were relaxed just in time to make the trip and more memories.
Although the Hoffmans didn’t make the journey north in the Model T – it was trucked here this time around – they have spent much of the past week touring the region in it.
“Not many couples drive the same car on their 60th anniversary as they did on their honeymoon trip, that’s for sure,” said George, 85, outside the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where they are staying with a prestigious parking space for the car out front.
“That first trip we were staying at a campsite just down the road by the SS Sicamous, all those old motels used to have campgrounds behind them.
"There’s a lot of water that’s gone under the bridge since then, but it’s great to be back again. We always loved it here and it does have a special place in our hearts.”
This is actually their third trip to Penticton with the vehicle they affectionately call, The Coupe. The last time was in June 2001, when they also got their picture in the Herald.
The Hoffmans, who are founding members of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, met on a blind date when they were in their early 20s and living in the Vancouver area.
Three years later, they decided to get married, but there was one important question George had to ask his bride-to-be.
“I bought this particular car in ’55 and was restoring it, the mechanical was done, the body was back on and I think it was painted and I asked her if she could sew, I needed somebody to help me with the upholstery,” said George with a wink.
That was enough for Doris, who chimed in over the sound of her husband’s laughter: “Right, and that’s the only reason he kept me.”
Their honeymoon drive over the Hope-Princeton took several days with a couple of side trips and averaging about 30 miles an hour.
“But (the car’s) got a high-speed rear end and when you get up on the flat goes about 50 miles per hour, and once you get in high gear she just gets up and goes,” said George.
He recalled the engine overheating a couple of times on the trip but no major problems – “not even a flat tire.”
The Model T, which he purchased for just $30, was being used to haul chicken feed on a Ladner farm and had a complete overhaul to the tune of just over $500. Each tire now costs almost that much.