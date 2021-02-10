“Alice, are you in the conservatory? Oh, there you are! The mail has arrived, and there’s a postcard for you. It’s from that Frank. He’s at the new Winter Carnival in Quebec City.”
Alice reached for the card, but her mother was not yet ready to relinquish it. “He says, “Greetings Alice. The ice castle is amazing. Having a wonderful time. Wish you were here.
Your pal, Frank.” That’s nice of him. Now remember what Father says – don’t let him be more than a school chum. His mother is Italian, you know!” Alice quietly answered, “Yes, Mother, I know.”
She furtively glanced at the stamp on the card as she took it from her mother; it was in the lower left corner, tipped back 45 degrees. Alice smiled to herself as she turned and walked away…
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, so it may be a good time to retell how Cupid’s secret messages were once sent. The sexual repression of Victorian and Edwardian times made conditions ripe for the development of ways to pass hidden love-notes.
A centuries-old method that still exists to this day in lesser form is “The Language of Flowers.” Meanings were ascribed to a long list of flowers that could be included in a bouquet. Some examples are yellow carnations (rejection), rhododendrons (beware!), pink roses (affection) and of course red roses (passionate love).
Even such variables as the number and position of blooms and ribbon placement could mean something, and you can guess that wilting or dead flowers were not a positive sign!
But. this language of course had drawbacks; it must have been suspicious when bouquets of flowers kept arriving, even if the code was not known.
Then the late 19th century ushered in a new craze- the sending of picture postcards. It didn’t take long for some lovelorn person in England to devise the “The Language of Stamps,” where various positions and angles of postage stamps held a visible yet hidden meaning.
Utilizing a postcard rather than a letter would allay suspicion, because the written message was out in the open for anyone to read. Postcard manufacturers jumped on the code idea, producing little guide books or postcards that outlined stamp positions and their particular messages.
It was important for both sender and receiver to have the same guide; as an example one meaning of an upper right corner upside-down stamp was “Do write soon,” while the same position in another guide meant “Write no more.” A mix-up could obviously be disastrous!
The “Language of Stamps” quickly spread internationally. I have seen online examples of guide postcards in English, French, German, Russian, Dutch, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish and Czech.
I guess the need to express hidden love is a worldwide human condition. The code was so widespread that it actually became a problem to cancel these oddly positioned stamps.
Some postal authorities introduced requirements that stamps could only be affixed to the upper right corner of a letter or card. This may have been the beginning of the end for the Language of Stamps.
The frequent use of a stamp position code certainly continued into World War I. I haven’t heard of spies using it to send secret messages; it was probably too limited and well known by then. But many cards and letters were sent with a stamp in an “I love you” position, not to sneak past a chaperone, but just as an equivalent to today’s addition of XXX at the end of a letter. No longer a secret code, but just one more way to send kisses to a sorely missed loved one.
It’s so much easier to send love today. Happy Valentine’s Day!
(And by the way, Alice had received the message “I love you” from Frank.)
Gord Houston is a member of the Penticton Stamp Club.