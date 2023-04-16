A hopping good time was had by all who attended the 26th Annual Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton this past weekend April 14 & 15, 2023.
A total of 71 B.C.-based craft brewers were on hand at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to showcase more than 200 craft beers and ciders to craft beer enthusiasts from near and far. “We are always very fortunate to attract some of the best brewers and cideries to the event as well as guests with a keen interest in craft beers and ciders,” explained Simon St Laurent, Okanagan Fest of Ale Society President. "Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves at the festival, and we heard really positive feedback from guests and breweries throughout the weekend” said St Laurent “and with net proceeds from the event going to charity, everyone benefits!”.
In addition to an outstanding lineup of craft beers, ciders and cask ales, there was a great selection of food and fabulous entertainment both inside and out. "This year, we had a hybrid model for Fest of Ale, we brought a new outdoor space into the festival, and we are very happy with the new green space."
The Okanagan Fest of Ale also has a reputable awards program as well “We were thrilled to once again have such an esteemed panel of judges here with us at the festival,” says Warren Everton, Okanagan Fest of Ale Judging Chair. “They had a difficult job tasting and evaluating over 100 different beers and ciders to determine the best entries in 12 different categories and then to agree on the overall Best in Show award. The winners represent an amazing collection of the best beer and ciders around our province. These are well worth keeping an eye out for at your local liquor store, restaurant or tap room.” Complete list of winner here:
JUDGES CHOICE - BEST IN SHOW
Mutual Aid Imperial Stout - Firehall Brewery (Oliver)
**Honourable Mention - Barrel-Aged Monkish Quad - Marten Brewing (Vernon)
Lager ~ European - Ferdinand Vienna Lager - Strange Fellows Brewing (Vancouver)
Lager ~ American - Bandito Lager & Lime - Highway 97 Brewing Co (Penticton)
Fruit Beer ~ Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale - Lakeside Brewing Co (Kelowna)
Sour Fruited ~ Nautical Nonsense/ Pineapple Sour w/pink sea salt - Slackwater Brewing ( Penticton)
Spiced ~ London Fog Mild Ale - Smithers Brewing Co (Smithers)
Belgian/French Ales ~ Mountain Bluebird Belgian Wit - Lillooet Brewing Co ( Lillooet) *Honourable Mention - Barrel-Aged Monkish Quad - Marten Brewing (Vernon)
Red and Brown Ales ~ Stoked Ember Ale - Firehall Brewery (Oliver)
Pale and Hazy ~ Mystic Haze Pale Ale - Vancouver Island Brewing ( Victoria)
Hazy/New England - Brave New World NEIPA - Vice & Virtue Brewing Vo ( Kelowna)
Specialty Ale - Mutual Aid Imperial Stout - Firehall Brewery (Oliver)
American IPA - Trail Guide Everett - Sidekick Brewing (Chilliwack)
Cider - Cucumber Mint Cider - Howling Moon Craft Cider (Oliver)
PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS
Best Beer - Copper Brewing - Lemon Drop Sour (Kelowna)
Best Cider - Tuesday's Original - Semi-Dry Apple Cider - Summerland Heritage Cider Co (Summerland)
Best Food Vendor - Brodo Kitchen (Penticton)
St. Laurent summarized, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, we would like to extend thanks to all vendors, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, entertainers, judges, media and attendees for making this event an incredible success year over year. Thanks to the great work from the team at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre who support this event every year and help every step of the way".
Not only does the festival host a venue for beer enthusiasts, but it also generates money for local Penticton charities. Since 1996 the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society has gifted over nearly $750,000 in net proceeds back to the community. 2023 Charitable grant applications will most likely take place this fall, yet to be confirmed by the organizers.
For more information on the Okanagan Fest of Ale, visit www.FestOfAle.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.