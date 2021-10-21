GIVINGTUESDAY
GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving, taking place each year after Black Friday. It’s a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for their favourite causes.
Nor-Mar Industries Ltd., doing business as Brutus Truck Bodies, is the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s first ever GivingTuesday matching champion. This means that on GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, Brutus Truck Bodies will double your donation, (up to a campaign total of $50,000).
If you wish to make a gift, Nov. 30 is the day to do it!.
Visit our website November 1ST to view our GivingTuesday video.
Clinical Trials coming to Penticton Regional Hospital
Great news! Space has been allocated on the second floor of the Penticton Regional Hospital for the implementation and ongoing operations of the first centralized Clinical Research Unit in the Penticton Regional Hospital.
Dedicated to enhancing patient care, the ability to have research in our community will help to attract and retain medical talent. It also opens the door for clinical trials to be held in Penticton; in the past, to participate in a clinical trial, one had to travel all the way to Vancouver.
Renovations and equipment are needed to ensure that this space meets security, environmental and patient requirements. The cost for the equipment and renovations is $150,000. If you would like to donate, please contact the Foundation.
Dr. Deanne Taylor, Corporate Director, Interior Health has this to share about the Clinical Research Unit:
“Clinical research is critical to the Interior Health Research Strategy and to patient-orientated care. Having local access to clinical research is why this clinical research unit in Penticton Regional Hospital is so important. It brings the scientific discoveries to our local community and connects Penticton to the world of leading edge medicine.”
Dr. Devin Harris, Executive Medical Director, Quality, Patient Safety, and Research, Interior Health shares his vision for the Unit:
“The opening of the Clinical Research Unit will allow the community to participate in leading-edge clinical trials that can and will benefit the community, and inform medical care. Further, this will enhance our ability to attract the best and brightest clinicians and staff to Penticton Regional Hospital, and Interior Health.”
Meet James, our Board Director
James Smirle holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. Prior to forming Handford Smirle LLP with Nicole Handford, James articled and practiced with Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP.
Raised in Summerland and a graduate of Summerland Secondary School, James is an active member of the community and has coached for both the Penticton and Summerland Minor Hockey Associations. Outside of the office you’ll find James enjoying time with his young family, at the hockey rink or on a golf course.
James lives in Summerland with his wife and two children; both children born at Penticton Regional Hospital.


Visit us either through our web site at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Did you know the SOSMF raises funds for 16 healthcare facilities throughout Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Princeton and Summerland?
