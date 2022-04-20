I probably am not like most dog owners.
I’m never pleased if my dog just lies around when there’s nothing to do, or is full of excitement when it is time to go out and run for a bit while chasing a ball.
There seems to me to be a lack of achievement for a dog that does little more than running after a ball or sitting. It is a waste of a good thing.
We originally made these animals our companions, and bred them to work and complete tasks for us. To be our protector, guard or a warning signal to make us feel safe. But more often than not I see a pet that owners are content to just have them lie around or run after a ball.
I like to give a dog a challenge. Obviously, if I have work for them to do, that is not a difficult choice. But what about the pets, not the service dogs,
There are so many things that a service dog can do, and feel needed and focused on their work 24 hours per day. But what about our buddy that is a best friend, not needed to herd cattle or round up the horses? What about those that are not are needed for medical alerts or assisting with mobility for someone?
I’m thinking about the dog that we just love having around. What kind of work can they do?
A fun idea is to have them clean up after themselves. This may seem like an odd request, but not really. What about giving them a basket that they are taught to pick up toys and put them in at the end of the day.
Sure, it takes patience and one step at a time to teach it to them, but it’s a job they feel useful at and have something that gets you to cheer them on and be a proud owner.
I’ve taken that track in the opposite direction. I pick up the toys and bones and put them in a central location in a basket. But during the day when it is time to play, I ask for a specific toy.
Yes, each toy has a name and the dog knows which one I am talking about. So when I want the cow, Lucy brings me the cow.
It may take a while as she has to dig through the basket and search out among all of the toys. Then when she does find the cow, it is not a direct route to my lap, but a distraction, throwing the cow in the air, catching it a few times, and eventually making it to me to deliver what I asked for.
She is always quite proud of herself for helping me out and sharing her special toy.
Pearl will gently sort through the toys even when not asked. She will have a certain toy in mind to play with and will patiently and gently dig through each toy until she finds what she needs.
The toy may be for her own time to play or cuddle with, or it may get dumped on a lap with a sharp bark from her asking for it to be hidden on her. A game of hide and seek is a great way to pass the time. Tossing or throwing stuff in the house doesn’t go around here, but hide and seek is a great activity.
Dogs love to work, and work can be play. It takes time, but the effort to get a family working together is well worth it. Just ask my dogs.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.