Like me, you may have watched King Charles’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
I was struck by the deep symbolism and rich tradition displayed in all its ancient colourful glory.
As someone born in 1965, this is momentous and holds particular significance, as I have never experienced the crowning of a king.
I was also struck by the many dramatic biblical lessons integral to the coronation, particularly when considering Western society’s secularisation.
The coronation felt like a stained-glass window into history. English coronations have a long and celebrated account, dating back to the middle ages. Since the coronation of William the Conqueror on Christmas Day in 1066.
The coronation service is rich in biblical symbolism and significance, drawing on Old and New Testament imagery, demonstrating the continuity of the Christian faith over centuries.
One of the key lessons from the ceremony is the importance of anointing with holy oil.
The anointing represents the pouring out of the Holy Spirit upon the king and his commitment to God’s authority.
It reminds me of the importance of seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit in my life, as the apostle John writes in 1 John 2:27: “But the anointing that you received from him abides in you.”
Archbishop Justin Welby officiated the coronation and ensured the coronation oil, called Chrism oil, would be produced using olive oil from the Mount of Olives.
The presentation of the Bible during the coronation ceremony also holds great significance, representing the commitment of the monarch to govern according to Christian principles and to uphold the values of the faith.
I see the Bible as central to understanding God and how I should live, and studying it can help me gain a deeper grasp of God’s will.
As the apostle Paul writes in 2 Timothy 3:16-17: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching.”
The crowning of the king also serves as a reminder of the importance of humility and service.
Christians are called to serve others and be humble, just as Jesus humbled himself and served others during his time on earth.
Finally, the oath of allegiance that the king takes to God and the people of the realm serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability.
As a Christian, I am also accountable to God for my actions and must strive to live my life in a way that is pleasing to Him.
However, as a history student, I also acknowledge that many people may struggle with the monarchy, particularly considering its colonial history and current affairs.
As Christians, we must also strive to recognize the injustices of the past and present and work towards a more just and equitable society.
As the prophet Micah writes in Micah 6:8, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
A challenge for us all.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.