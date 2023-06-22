Venables Theatre is thrilled to announce the launch of the Venables Alive! Local Artist Series, a series dedicated to showcasing the vibrant talent of performing artists from the South Okanagan and Similkameen. This exciting initiative provides an exceptional opportunity for musicians, theatre groups, dancers, comedians, and spoken word artists to share their creativity and captivate audiences in a professional setting.
The Venables Alive! Local Artist Series invites all performing artists with a connection to the South Okanagan and Similkameen to submit their applications for consideration. The selected artists will have the chance to perform a minimum 60-minute set, with performances scheduled between November 2023 and March 2024.
"We are thrilled to invite artists from our community and beyond to be a part of Venables Alive!" said Leah Foreman, General Manager at Venables Theatre. "This series is an excellent opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and connect with a supportive audience. We encourage artists from all disciplines to apply and share their unique creative visions with us."
To apply, interested artists are required to submit a 3-5 minute video of their performance, along with a biography and their mailing address. In the application, artists should also express why they are enthusiastic about participating in this project. Applications should be emailed to submissions@venablestheatre.ca. The application period opens immediately and will close on July 15th, 2023. More information can be found at www.venablestheatre.ca/venables-alive
While everyone is welcome to apply, priority will be given to artists residing within the South Okanagan-Similkameen region. Venables Theatre aims to support and promote the local talent that makes our community thrive. Please note that artist groups, including cast and crew, are limited to a maximum of 10 people.