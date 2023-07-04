The Penticton and District Stamp Club has put their stamp of approval on supporting the South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary. They recently donated another $5,505 to the Auxiliary members to aid in the support of construction of the new addition to the Oliver Thrift Store located at 5928 Kootenay Street. To date, the Stamp Club has donated more than $20,000 to this wonderful group of volunteers who dedicate their time to raise funds to support quality healthcare in the South Okanagan Similkameen Region. From left, Sandy Jones, Carole Kraft, Nigel Skermer, Donna McLeod, Harv Baessler, Jennifer Calhoun and Sally Ginter.
