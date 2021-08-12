Open in Summerland since 2011, the last decade has been one of great growth and change for OCP. Coletta and her husband Steve Lornie have grown their business to now include 380 acres of land, 100 of those planted to vines on three organic certified vineyard sites; Switchback Vineyard, Secrest Mountain Vineyard and Garnet Valley Ranch. At their organic certified 30,000 case production winery, Okanagan Crush Pad, produces four unique labels: Haywire, Narrative, Free Form and Bizou + Yukon are made.
The winery has been awarded and recognized for its innovation in winemaking, custom crush business model, sustainable initiatives, yeast and concrete trials, and transition to organic and regenerative farming.
In 2011, while OCP was under construction, owner Christine Coletta, a fan of street art, pushed the team to include an art mural on the east facing exterior of the building. The original work was inspired by a pattern of shapes and horizontal lines used to camouflage war ships in the early 1900’s. The work brought a subtle but compelling dimension to an otherwise ordinary, classical building. To the team it signified that their thinking and work would be outside the box as they pushed for a new direction for Okanagan wine.
In honour of the 10th anniversary, the winery has decided to redo the original art and add a new section on the south face exterior wall, inviting artist Scott Sueme (part of the original graffiti team from 2011) to return this month. The public is asked to visit the winery from August 24 – 29 to see Scott in action.