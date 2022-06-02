A gallery show, “The Progress of a Portraitist,” featuring the works of Brenda Maunders opens with a reception Thursday, June 9, at the Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street beginning at 7 p.m.
The show is on display until July 22.
The ability to capture more than the physical likeness of her subjects combined with mastery of technique form the foundation of Maunders’ success as a portraitist.
“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of trying to capture the character of a person in a painting or sculpture. Stance and mannerisms speak volumes about the individual and their personality. The same applies to animals — each has its own distinctive character traits,” she said.
Before picking up a paint brush, Maunders spends time thinking about the subject’s unique qualities and how best to present the individual.
She also often uses complex backgrounds to add personal details about the subject which gives the viewer a more emotional depiction of the individual’s character and life.
The Summerland exhibition traces Maunders’ evolution as a portraitist through two distinct painting techniques.
The first group of portraits demonstrates the direct or all prima method of applying paint directly to the canvas.
“This spontaneous and rapid method typically results in a loose, less detailed rendering of the subject,” Maunders said.
Adapted from the old masters, the indirect or classical method involves application of multiple layers of coloured, transparent glaze over a tonal drawing and underpainting of the subject.
This demanding, detailed, and time-consuming method requires careful planning and results in a subtly coloured, highly detailed portrait.
It is not unusual for Maunders to spend 500 hours on a single portrait.
Growing up in Winnipeg, she drew and painted people and horses and in a high school art class was introduced to sculpting.
“It was the first time I touched clay,” said Maunders, now an accomplished sculptor.
Concerned about making a living in fine art, Maunders first worked as a graphic designer and design/production manager.
A time of intense sadness, the death of her husband, in the late 1990s caused Maunders to reassess her life.
She left her 25-year career and returned to her passion for fine arts, including studies at the University of Manitoba.
A few years later, she met her second husband, Barry, who was based in Calgary where she joined him.
The couple often visited the Okanagan, enjoying the climate and local wine.
They eventually decided to forego Calgary winters and moved to Peachland in 2011.
In the past decade, Maunders has exhibited her work widely in B.C. and won awards in various art competitions.