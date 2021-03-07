OVERVIEW: Many are inspired to step out of their comfort zones. Plans grow on a larger scale and will have good results. Connections over distance become stronger in business or personal areas.
Decide who will do the travelling or moving, if required.
Back burner projects get the go ahead once signed and sealed.
A period of prosperity kicks in for many; it’s timely. Ceremonies are more lavish or artistically appealing. Be creative to cut costs where possible. End results are the same.
Speeches, talks or lectures are strong and informative. Others pay attention to direction and solutions. The new moon brings a breath of fresh air. Thumbs up all round.
ARIES: Meet with others in private and decide on a time for launch or to go public. Coordinate it.
TAURUS: Renew memberships if they are due or join select clubs or groups. Help where needed.
GEMINI: Take steps to upgrade your image and success will follow. New or old opportunities open.
CANCER: You word things in a certain way hoping for results. It could be different than you want.
LEO: Relationships tighten up and it is important to see who brings what to the table. Compare.
VIRGO: Find where you have common ground. This will be important going forward for everyone.
LIBRA: You can be the star on the job or where leadership is needed. Recovery is important now.
SCORPIO: Luck is with you in all areas so take a chance. Its out with the past and in with new.
SAGITTARIUS: You have the edge in business or property matters. Negotiate advantages. Deal.
CAPRICORN: You have new or renewed income opportunity. Research your field of expertise.
AQUARIUS: You present with authority and clarity. This can be a boon for business or income.
PISCES: You are attractive and inspiring on various levels. Be out and about more to be seen.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.