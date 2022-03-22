When preparing your yard and garden for spring, keep in mind the upcoming unlimited yard waste collection weeks on March 28 - April 1, and April 25 - 29.
After filling your City-issued yard waste cart, residents with curbside waste collection can put out unlimited paper bags or containers of yard waste on your regular day of collection. During the unlimited yard waste collection period, please:
• Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7:00 am on your regular garbage day.
Use kraft paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste”.
Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than 3 feet in length, 3 inches in diameter and 50 pounds in weight.
If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.
Please leave a minimum of 3ft/1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.
Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be accepted.
Dog waste and dog waste bags are not accepted in yard waste
Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling, and yard waste reminders by visiting www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar available at City Hall, City Yards, or at www.penticton.ca/yardwaste.