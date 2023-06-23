Did you know that the Penticton Regional Hospital and Summerland Health Centre care for hundreds of children every year?
The Foundation is committed to providing comfort for the smallest patients and has launched “Operation Stuffie” so that every child needing comfort can have a stuffie. If you would like to sponsor these stuffies and have your family or business name embroidered on the stuffie’s hoodie, please call the foundation at: 250-492-9027.
Win 2 Tickets to the Gala
Win two tickets valued at $500 to the SOS Medical Foundation Gala to be held Nov. 25 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Convention Centre. Businesses are asked to donate a gift certificate with a minimum $100 value to build the gala auction packages.
For each $100 GC (tax excluded), an entry goes into the draw. The more you donate, the better your chances to win! With your donation, your business name will be on the signage at the event, in the evening’s program, and you have the satisfaction knowing you are supporting better cancer care in your community.
The deadline for received gift certificates to be eligible for the draw is Aug, 31. For further details, please contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation office at 250-492-9027 or email: sosmedicalfoundation@interiorhealth.ca
400 friends for Brunch
The first “Friends of the Foundation” Donor Appreciation brunch was an enormous success. With more than 400 donors attending, wonderful entertainment, and excellent speakers giving testimony to the importance of doubling cancer care, everyone had a great time. Thank you to all our donors who were able to join us.
And thank you to the Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre for the outstanding service and fantastic chocolate fountains.
Penticton Rotary Supports Doubling Cancer Care
Thank you to the Penticton Rotary Club for their continued support of the Foundation to enhance healthcare in our community. This month, the Rotary Club presented the Foundation with a cheque for $25,000 to support the $10 million Oncology Campaign.
Teeing Up Tees Up – August 19th
It’s that time again as the registration for the 27th Annual Tees Up for Cancer is open! This 18-hole, four-person scramble is always a great time and includes door prizes, skill prizes, team prizes, lunch and a banquet. Interested in playing?
Registration forms can be requested via teesup@shaw.ca Can’t play but would love to support? Then buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win an e-bike. For a raffle ticket purchase email: teesup@shaw.ca
Classic Support
The South Okanagan Vintage Car Club has been rolling along for over 31 years and recently rolled into South Okanagan General Hospital to present a $2000 donation. Through an annual swap meet in Oliver, the club generates funds to support great causes. This year the club chose to split their annual donation between the $10-million oncology campaign at Penticton Regional Hospital and the South Okanagan General Hospital.
Thank you for your Service
The SOS Medical Foundation thanks Ryan Mahaffy for his past service as vice-chair on the SOS Medical Foundation Board of Directors.
Ryan also served as the liaison between the Care Closet and the Foundation, where he was always willing to roll up his sleeves and help where needed. Following his board service, Ryan remains a big supporter of the foundation and is sincerely thanked for his time and positive impacts.
Sally Ginter is executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. Donate online at: sosmedicalfoundation.com, call 250-492-9027, or send your donation via mail to: SOSMF, 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, B.C., V2A 3G6.