TRAIL – Are you delaying or avoiding getting your vaccine because of anxiety or fear about needles?
To help alleviate stress and provide emotional support for people who are nervous about getting their shot, St. John Ambulance therapy dog Nova will be visiting the Trail immunization clinic at Waneta Plaza on Thursday, July 29 from 9:30-11 a.m.
“Thank you to everyone at St. John Ambulance for their support throughout this challenging pandemic,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are grateful for their support at immunization clinics throughout the region and we look forward to having Nova at our Trail clinic this week.”
For many people, anxiety can be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our therapy dogs visit a variety of health care facilities in the province and have proven to be a calming and positive presence for those experiencing stress or anxiety, said St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon CEO, Ty Speer. “When our therapy dogs are on-site, a moment of joy with them goes a long way to soothe the nerves. We're glad that Nova can provide this support to anyone who may be nervous about getting their vaccine this Thursday and our whole team is excited to provide support to B.C.'s vaccine efforts.”
All of our immunizers are trained and can help you get your vaccine safely and easily. Here are some tips:
· Let your immunizer know that you experience stress or anxiety with needles or injections.
· Your immunizer can help you find a comfortable position. If you have a history of fainting or are worried about fainting, you can receive your vaccine laying down.
· If you are more comfortable sitting up, your immunizer can help you focus on breathing and distracting exercises, or you can have a conversation.
· You can bring your own distractions, like music, videos, or reading materials.
· Join us for a special opportunity! This clinic in Trail will have Nova the therapy dog who can help with vaccine-related nerves!
How to get vaccinated
People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to any IH immunization clinic or by making an appointment.
To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at: www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.
For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:
https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/
To learn about B.C.’s Restart Plan and COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid