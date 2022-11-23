The art of mixology has seen a renaissance over the last two decades. Bartenders, having studied its storied history, have revived the art of mixing drinks, shaking and stirring them back to prominence.
The sours and slings, flips and juleps, smashes and frappes, and shrubs and punches — they’re all part of cocktail culture’s skill-set. And any bartender worth his or her weight in swizzle sticks will be well versed in the preparation of these historic libations. The Negroni, the Boulevardier, the Old Fashioned, and the Martini — in all its permutations — are just some of the libations being served in this new golden age of the cocktail.
Today’s bartenders are forging their own paths with creative signature spins on the classics, along with creative low-alcohol choices.
With a little effort, and a few pointers, you too can add some speakeasy-style
pizzazz to your next gathering.
First, consider adding vintage glassware to your arsenal. Lovely cut-glass coupes can be found at most thrift stores for a song. Many of us are reconsidering how much we drink, and by serving cocktails in small vintage coupes, cordial or sherry glasses offers guests a festive imbibe without the one-two punch of a two or three ounce cocktail.
A few creative non-alc bevvies make designated drivers and non-drinkers feel special too. For example, Lumette, made by Sheringham Distillery on Vancouver Island, is a popular zero-proof gin bursting with botanicals. This alt-gin can be sipped and savoured in any recipe asking for gin. The Naramata Inn uses it in a gin and tonic, mixed with Fentimans tonic and wild rose bitters.
Mixers such as cranberry juice, fresh juices, coconut water, soda and tonics are a must for any bar. Search out the smaller producers gaining ground such as Fentimans for their botanical tonics and sodas.
For vegans, Walter, out of Vancouver, and Simps from Kelowna both make a handcrafted vegan mix for caesars, non-alc or otherwise. And when a cocktail asks for a foamy finish, like in a sour, Vancouver’s Ms. Better Bitters makes a vegan ‘Miraculous Foamer’ that works like a charm. You can see it used at Elma in their signature Elma Sour.
For a party, making a batch cocktail frees up a host’s time. A punch bowl — also readily available at thrift stores — is your best friend here. Cocktail recipes that use equal parts is a good beginning. For example, the Negroni, created in 1860s Milan, Italy — composed of equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth — makes a great batch cocktail. I like to have small cans of soda on the side, for those who’d like to smooth out the drink’s bitter note and to give it some sparkle.
Ready-to-pour cocktails are also popular. Legend Distilling in Naramata makes several handcrafted classics, all using local ingredients, including: The Negroni, The Cosmo and The Manhattan, all sold in 500 mL bottles.
For more tips of setting up your own home bar, I turned to Randy Foster, owner and barkeep at The Nest in Penticton, where he shakes and stirs a vibrant list of cocktails.
Passionate about his craft, Foster has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of cocktail history and techniques, and his shelves are filled with an astonishing selection of bourbons, ryes and gins. From classics to signatures and exciting seasonal offerings, the cocktail menu runs deep. This season includes a Smoked-Maple Old Fashioned served on a smoked cedar plank, a barrel-aged Boulevardier, and the My-Rye-Chai, of Canadian Rye, local wildflower honey, chai tea syrup and black walnut bitters.
I asked Foster what are the essentials for anyone wanting to kit out their home bar.
1. A Boston cocktail shaker set. Made of stainless steel, this three-piece unit is what you see used at most bars.
2. A Hawthorn strainer. This is a bar strainer with a spiral. It perfectly fits over a Boston shaker or any two-piece metal or glass shaker. “Shaking a cocktail is to achieve dilution,” Foster explains. “And to strain is to stop the dilution.”
3. Jigger or shot glass.
4. A bar spoon. These are long spoons specially made for stirring a cocktail.
And what are the three liquid essentials?
1. Quality base spirits. “Spend the extra,” he recommends. There are so many artisan distilleries to explore, made locally and internationally.
2. A vermouth or digestif for mixing. Foster recommends Amaro Montenegro – made from a blend of 40 botanicals – or Campari.
3. Bitters. These are a bartender’s salt. They’re used for balance. Foster, who owns 65 varieties, recommends Fee Brothers, or those from Vancouver’s Bittered Sling.
To dig deeper, between now and Christmas, Foster will be offering lessons on mixology basics. Each two-hour class focuses on a specific spirit, where he’ll lead participants on the history of the spirit, covering techniques and methods on how to make a selection of cocktails, with everyone taking turns on the shaker.
A canapé from The Nest kitchen will be paired too. Sign up via their website, thenestpenticton.com
And as always, drink responsibly. Drink less but better quality. Have fun. Arrange for a ride home or have a designated driver.
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.