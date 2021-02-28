I came to faith in the early 1980s.
I was the son of an atheist and initially found the culture challenging to navigate. I began reading the New International Version Bible, an easier version to understand.
But, I must confess that the tone of the 1611 King James Version and its poetic feel regularly captivate me these days, forty years later. The Apostle Paul wrote these words in his Letter to the Corinthians, I like their rhythm, “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known” (1 Corinthians 13:12).
Simply stated, we do not see things clearly; we feel like we are in a fog, peering through a mist. But one day, we will understand and see things through the light of Christ and understand why.
When painful events happen in life, it is hard to understand the why; many of us will have a long list of questions in heaven. What is a “glass, darkly?” It is a mirror. But, not a mirror as we know it in the 21st century—shiny and perfect.
A mirror in the ancient world was made of a stone or metal, bronze, copper or maybe silver; it would be shined vigorously that a dim, dark reflection could be seen. These ancient mirrors would have been costly and precious to hold.
In 2001, archaeologists excavated the wonderfully named Wetwang Slack site in East Yorkshire, England, unearthing a woman's remains with a chariot. She had been placed in the ground around 2,400 years ago.
Among other treasures, they unearthed a bronze mirror. It is possible it had to do with vanity, but archaeologists speculate it is more likely that the mirror had been a tool she used for looking into another world. It is incredible to think that clearer mirrors arrived in the 1600s and perfected in the 19th century.
Up until then, people only saw themselves in a brook, a still pond, a bowl of water. At the time of this bible verse, there was a technique for creating a crude mirror by coating blown glass with molten lead. Still, people looked and did not see the true reflection.
Believers today often want crystal-clear answers to hard questions — Why have I struggled with that illness? Why does my family member struggle with mental health?
I understand that feeling; within two days of my grandfather's death, my mother passed away. The grief and the pain hijacked me. I conducted two funerals in seven days. This verse comforts me in the middle of the pain; even the great Apostle Paul said we do not understand everything.
The next time you stare at your reflection in our lake and gaze at your dark reflection, be encouraged that one day you will know the answers to your deep questions, as Christ’s light burns the mist away.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.