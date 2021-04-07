The invention of the airplane in 1902 immediately suggested the idea of air mail, but it was not until 1911 that the planes became reliable enough to actually put the idea into practice.
The first airmail flight took place in California in February 1911, and the second the very next day in India. By the end of the year the first scheduled flights went into operation within the United Kingdom.
The First World War delayed further extension of civilian services, but also brought about great leaps in the technology of flight, so 1918 saw a rapid expansion. That was the year that Canada got into the act, with an Air Force delivery from Montreal to Toronto in June, and the American pilot Katherine Stinson flew mail from Calgary to Edmonton in July.
The Post Office did not get started until 1922, but from 1918 to 1930 multiple private services blossomed all over the north of Canada and Newfoundland. This was a very dangerous and colourful job, undertaken by brave and resourceful (and maybe a bit crazy) pilots such as “Punch” Dickins and “Wop” May.
My favourite story is the pilot who had a single letter to deliver to a remote outpost, but was not sure he had enough fuel to land, take off and get home, so he pinned the letter to a pant leg for better visibility, and dropped it. It landed at the feet of the astounded priest to whom it was addressed. Did he cut off his own pant leg, or did he carry a supply for just this purpose?
I don’t know, but if you want to learn more, go to www.canadashistory.ca/explore/science-technology/early-northern-air-mail.
Relatively short air mail routes sprang up all over the world in the 20s and 30s — for a taste of that try Saint-Exupery’s book Night Flight, a nail-biter about pioneering the trans-Andes route from Argentina to Chile — but planes did not have the range for transatlantic flights.
This led to the invention of “catapult-mail.” If you are visualizing medieval siege engines heaving barrels of mail over city walls, as I did when I first heard the term, you are missing the picture. French and German passenger liners began carrying small airplanes which were launched from the ships by catapult about half-way across the ocean to gain a couple of days. In 1936 these were replaced by the German “Zeppelin-mail” service, which ended with the Hindenburg disaster.
This is one reason why Lindberg’s famous solo transatlantic flight was such a big deal. In 1939 Pan-Am’s “Yankee Clipper” first carried mail from New York to Marseilles with stops in Bermuda, the Azores and Portugal. Another world war intervened, but air mail continued to grow. By the 1970s, true long-range regular flights all over the world made it the rule rather than the exception.
It’s hard to see how air-mail could be improved on. Various experiments with rocket-mail have been tried, but none have panned out. Gee, I wonder what could possibly have gone wrong?
Postage Paid is a recurring column presented by the members of the Penticton Stamp Club.