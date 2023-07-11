Penticton once had two railway stations, Waterfront on Lakeshore Drive and South Penticton on Hastings Avenue.
The Waterfront station was built to meet the boat traffic on the lake, here passengers could transfer from ship to train. Having the passenger train back down the town line to pick up local people added up to 45 minutes of time.
To compensate for time and a growing staff, a new station was built in 1941 by Kenyon Construction Company (now Greyback).
The Lakeshore Station was closed and removed in 1941. As Penticton was a divisional point, it became a hub of transportation serving sawmills, chemical plants, bulk oil and gas depots, cannery and packing houses.
The new Tudor or Hunt Club style of architecture became so busy that within five years it was doubled in size.
Oldtimers who worked for the railway said that the head office, back east, thought Penticton was in a snowbelt so the station got the steep pitched roof design. Revelstoke, in the meantime, got a new flat roofed station.
Revelstoke gets an average of 240 inches (609 cm) of snow per year! Penticton in 2022 — an above average year got just 31 inches (81 cm).
The passenger traffic dropped dramatically after November 1949 with the opening of the Hope-Princeton Highway. By the late 1950s, the CPR reduced the daily passenger service that at the time was a luxurious way to travel. The train was made up with day coaches, sleeping car, driving car and express. The overnight trip to Vancouver was about 10 hours.
Penticton passengers could board a special sleeping care, set up for that purpose any time after 8 p.m. — they would be asleep when the Vancouver-bound train attached the sleeper about 11 p.m.
The route was via the Coquihalla. At Hope, the sleeper car was dropped off and a dining car attached. After breakfast arrived in Vancouver for a day’s visit.
Falling revenue and the 1959 closure of the Coquihalla resulted in the slow decline of trains in Penticton. By Jan. 17, 1964 the last passenger train left Penticton.
Where once over 400 people worked in the shops, roundhouse, ice house and offices by the early 1980s less than 20 were employed. 1989 saw the last of the twice weekly freight trains.
Penticton Station has been on the City of Penticton’s heritage register since 2006, and the Canadian register since 2007.
The City recognized the distinct architectural look of the station and put in design guidelines for the homes, apartment blocks and Village by the Station seniors’ housing facility to create a cohesive design for the neighbourhood — recognizing the heritage value of the CPR/KVR Station to our sense of place — Penticton, our home.
This is part of a series of submissions on local heritage sites submitted by several local writers.