Kelowna Metis artist Teigen Gayse has released a new single.
Messed Up is already doing well on Amazon and Spotify country-music charts, according to a news release.
Produced by Jimmy Thow and Jordan Oorebeek, “my new single ‘Messed Up is about being so undeniably and unapologetically in love with someone,” Gayse explained.
Her 2021 single, I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore, has had almost three million views on TikTok while hitting No. 43 on the Billboard Country Music charts, and amassing over 350,000 streams.
Her follow-up single, Blame the Wine, reached No. 46 on the Billboard charts.
Gayse has a number of local performances lined up over the next few months, including Saturday at Camelot Vineyards in East Kelowna. Find the list at teigengayse.com.