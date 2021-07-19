Interior Health is monitoring wildfire activity and reminds the public to plan ahead for evacuation alerts, evacuations, and power loss.
Proactive evacuations continue for health-care clients, residents and patients impacted by evacuation alerts. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call: 1.877.442.2001.
Throughout Interior Health, additional power sources and generators are being delivered to health facilities to ensure continuity of care in the event power is interrupted due to wildfire activity.
Due to the Brenda Creek wildfire, residents of Peachland, Summerland, West Kelowna, Westside Road, Westbank First Nation and portions of the Central Okanagan West electoral area should consider steps they need to remain safe in the event of any extended power outage due to wildfire.
Establishing a power loss emergency plan is key to protecting yourself and loved ones. Creating a plan in advance, considering potential relocation options, and reviewing resources prior to power loss is crucial.
Visit BC Hydro website on What to do during a power outage, and stay up to date with Current Outages. Visit the Red Cross webpage Power outages: Before, During and After and for resources to help locate specific emergency and disaster services available in affected cities vist Red Cross: Emergency and Disaster Services.
Power outages will limit the ability to keep cool and have clean air in homes. A prolonged period of heat can become dangerous for many people. Seeking shelter from extreme heat and smoke helps to reduce your risk of heat-related illness and wildfire smoke symptoms. To find out current warnings for heat and air quality in your area, check out Environment and Climate Change Canada website. Please visit cordemergency.ca for updates for cooling/clean air centers.
Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx
Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service
Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status
The FireWork Forecast shows maps of predicted smoke impacts over the next 48 hours: