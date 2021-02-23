During the coldest days earlier this month, half a dozen hearty Tai Chi practitioners braved the sub-zero temperatures and didn’t miss a day as they moved through the traditional motions in the small park adjacent to the tennis courts on Power Street.
On a snowy, cold Saturday just after noon recently, Tai Chi leader Richard Lautsch’s students followed his quiet guidance through the moves, which are often referred to as meditation in motion.
There, under the watchful stare of two young Bald Eagles perched high in the park trees, the class moved through the motions that the Harvard School of Medicine says could be called medication in motion rather than meditation.
As three more eagles arrived to perch in the trees, the class continued their meditative movements as the impressive birds chatted above.
“It was so wonderful to have them there, such spectacular birds,” Myrna Tischer, a class member said. “They were also quite vocal with each other — just delightful.
“We all agreed that being outside was one of the perks of having to adjust because of COVID. Because it is slow moving and we are able to keep six feet apart, it is very safe.
“It’s not a formal class per se. If someone wants to learn, they can join and make a donation for Richard’s expertise.”
The group has been meeting in the park five days a week for a year. Once the downtown market closed in October, a Saturday session was added.
“This group is committed to meeting outside for this practice, which has many health benefits as long as you dress for the weather.”
According to the Harvard Medical School, there is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems. You can also get started even if you aren't in top shape or the best of health.
Tai Chi is a slow-motion, low-impact exercise you move through without stopping.
As you move, you breathe deeply and focus your attention on your breath and body sensations, as you would in meditation.
The movements are circular, the muscles are relaxed and the joints are not fully extended. The medical school says Tai chi can be easily adapted for anyone, from the most fit to people confined to wheelchairs or recovering from surgery.
In addition, it addresses the key components of fitness — muscle strength, flexibility, balance, and, to a lesser degree, aerobic conditioning.
“I know it makes a big difference in my life,” Tischer says of the mindful movements, even when it’s bitterly cold outside.
It’s even better when eagles keep a watchful eye overhead.