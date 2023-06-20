For the men of Discovery House, their families, and especially their children, Father’s Day is like the best Christmas ever.
That was especially true for Shannon Masuskapoe, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter Sierra who were at the men’s recovery house celebrations at Skaha Lake Park Sunday.
“This will be the first time I’ve been clean or sober on a Father’s Day with me and her and I am just so looking forward to that,” said Masuskapoe, who has been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction for most of his life.
“I grew up the oldest of five with a single mother who was an alcoholic and was sexually abused when I was seven or eight. I started with alcohol and weed and escalated to using meth with needles.”
His addiction really “took off” when his grandmother, who was a big part of his life growing up, passed away in 2000.
“With my drinking and drug use, if I didn’t think about it (her passing) it didn’t happen,” he recalled.
Masuskapoe’s recovery began when he got involved with Turning Points Collaborative (housing support) in West Kelowna, later Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton and then Discovery House where he has been living for the last five months.
“There is not enough paper in the entire world to write down just how grateful I am,” he said. “Since I’ve cleaned up and sobered up, I’ve reached out to my daughter almost every day and she comes out to see me once in a while.
“This is important to me because I never had a dad and I want to break that cycle. I want to hand down the teachings from my grandmother to my daughter and Discovery House has given me the tools to do that. I have to learn everything all over again, to go above myself. I deserve that house on the hill. I deserve to have my daughter back.”
For Discovery’s operations manager Blaine Russell success story’s like Shannon’s hits very close to home.
“That’s our slogan, getting guys back to their families, even for myself, I was able to get back to my daughter through recovery and everything we do at Discovery,” he said. “This is why I do this. It is a beautiful thing when you see clients getting back their children and families.
“Yes, this is why I do this.”
Recovering addict and Discovery resident Derek Norman who also got to see his two children Sunday, put it simply, “It’s a good day. It’s a good day to know I’m getting better. It’s a good day to be alive.”