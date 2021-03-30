Area yarn and felt crafters are ready to decorate tree trunks and branches with wonderful creations as Knotty Knitters bring early spring colour to Penticton neighbourhoods.
The Knotty Knitters project is a joint program of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and Penticton Art Gallery along with an army of crafters who are knitting, crocheting and creating felt flowers that will bring colour to community tree trunks and smiles to passersby.
Guerilla knitting or yarn bombing is taking place in neighbourhoods around the world. Participants create colourful flowers, big and small, that are then wrapped around trees to create engaging public art.
The local program encourages folks who like to knit, crochet or work with felt to join the brigade to create the flowers. Flowers will be placed on trees around the community in the coming days and weeks.
If you would like to join the local Knotty Knitters, call Carla at the Penticton Art Gallery at 250-493-2928 or call the Seniors Wellness Society at 250-487-7455, Extension 3.