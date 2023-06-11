I’ve been thinking a lot this week about vines, as a friend is planting a new vineyard not far from my house; I pass it most days on my walk.
I have watched the radical changes to his land.
First, the diggers and tractors shaped the old, worn paddock into a small undulating valley so that the vines could enjoy a gentle slope; so much care in preparing the ground, getting the topsoil right, then the irrigation.
But more interestingly, the enthusiasm, and excitement for every detail of the process, the care, and the love he expresses are all new to him.
Still, being a retired pastor, he shows such love and passion, always willing to chat about his vineyard.
He is connecting with the heart of God. Last week he described how they are building a spot for weddings in the heart of the vineyard, a sacred space for a beautiful ceremony; his 14-year-old granddaughter is helping, and they are planning to shape the vines into a chapel.
I imagine it will take many years to mature, maybe in time for his granddaughter to use it. But the imagery of love, joy, and devotion in the centre of a vineyard, where vows will be spoken, and a commitment made in the picturesque landscape, is beautiful.
There lies a profound metaphor rooted in spiritual teachings. In the middle of the sprawling rows of grapevines, which we so enjoy, we find a connection to the wisdom shared by Jesus Christ in John 15, where he declares himself the vine and us, his followers, as the branches.
The metaphor of vines and vineyards has fascinated and captivated the human imagination for centuries, drawing parallels between the growth and cultivation of grapes and nurturing spiritual change within us and our communities.
Just as the vine provides sustenance and life to its branches, Jesus emphasised our connection, urging his disciples to abide in him for spiritual nourishment and to bear fruit.
The fruit we bear we learn from that chapter is love and joy; our reliance is in Jesus, fostered by our prayers.
This powerful picture encapsulates the symbiotic relationship between the vine and its branches and conveys a message of unity, growth, and mutual support within the Christian faith.
Just as diligent winemakers care for their vineyards, tending to the vines, providing the necessary nutrients, and carefully pruning to optimise fruitfulness, offering a wonderful image of our Heavenly Father’s heart is towards His children.
In this season of vineyards bursting into life, we may nurture our connection to the divine vine, find strength and sustenance in the teachings of Jesus Christ, and foster an environment of unity, growth, and fruitfulness in our communities.
And finally, let’s pass this message of joy and love on to our grandchildren. A genuinely remarkable vineyard grows over generations, and the roots go deep.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.