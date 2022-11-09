I’m always in search of a culinary adventure, a tasty revelation, a delectable surprise. They come in all sorts of guises: a never-before-tried French cheese, a home-grown ingredient pulled fresh from the ground, Irish butter brought back from the U.S., or a perfectly cooked restaurant dish. The latter is what led me to dig in to the new fall/winter menu at TIME Winery & Kitchen.
The space has gone through some transformations of late. First, the former red interior has been traded out to a comforting slate grey with modern circular lighting suspended from the soaring ceiling. It has quieted and cozied-up the spacious room that is part winery tasting room and part restaurant. It follows the rebranding to Time Family of Wines, the introduction of their Chronos line of wines, and key hires from management and marketing, to winemaker — with exciting changes planned for the new year.
It also includes the new executive chef hire of Damian Cole. He comes to the Okanagan after a 16-year stint working at resorts in Jasper — most notably the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. The Jamaican-born Cole came to Canada fresh from formulating his culinary skills at the Heart College of Hospitality in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. To further his experience he applied for a year’s apprenticeship in Jasper, and through encouragement from chef mentors there — who recognized his talent and tenacity — the year turned into permanent residency.
He gained invaluable experience and knowledge and felt ready for the next step, taking the helm of the 40-seat restaurant at TIME Winery in spring of this year. I have been remiss in not exploring the new menus of this talented chef until now, and reading through the flavours and combinations, I made a beeline to their door. Working 12-14 hour days, Cole, along with a small but solid core team, has created a “consumer friendly” menu with a diverse mix of dishes and price points. Consciously designed to pair with both the reds and whites from the Time portfolio, the lunch and dinner menus are divided into soups and salads, bowls, snacks and shares, handhelds and plates.
The Original Burger, of ground chuck and brisket, created by Cole’s predecessor, has remained on the menu, along with the tallow-fried fries. But beyond that, dig in to exciting new dishes to take your palate on an adventure.
A lovely start is the croquettes, goat cheese wrapped in panko and fried. A crispy coat reveals a warm cheese interior, sitting on fresh greens and slices of radish for another kind of crisp counterpoint.
The French onion soup is a much needed antidote to winter, made from a rich long simmering stock of roasted veal bones and other roasted ingredients. It’s served to order with a golden brown molten cap of smoked gouda cheese. A bowl of buoyant udon noodles provides a slurpable repast with tender and juicy char siu (Cantonese-style bbq pork loin) in a flavourful housemade hoisin-ginger broth with a crowning finish of crispy onions providing delicious texture.
The coconut curry, a nod to Cole’s Jamaican roots is an ethereal creamy yellow curry, a delicate yet multi-faceted flavour profile. It’s featured on the vegetarian bowl accompanied by rice noodles and vegetables, and the grilled salmon with handmade gnocchi, a dumpling that also represents “a little bit of home” for the chef.
I couldn’t be happier about the happy hour menu, with its five and six dollar wine pours, an assortment of dips and flat breads, charcuterie and cheese, confit duck wings, gyoza and another Jamaican flavour woven into the mix — jerk chicken tacos. Jerk is a style of cooking in which meat is dry rubbed or wet marinated in spices and slow cooked.
Based on Cole’s family recipe, it’s a warm and welcoming spice blend of allspice, thyme, onions, and Scotch bonnet peppers for kick. The jerk is cooked and simmered to fuse and soften the ingredients, before it enrobes and slow-cooks the chicken. It provides a warm, even heat that sneaks up on you but doesn’t take away from an underlying fruitiness from the chilie peppers and the juiciness of the chicken. A jerk-ranch drizzle, fruit salsa, lime juice-dressed kale and a cabbage slaw all join the party with a flour tortilla providing the transport to your palate.
Texture, brightness, juiciness, warmth, fruity and deeply flavoured, it’s one of the best things I’ve eaten all year, In short, a revelation. I couldn’t stop thinking about it and returned the next day for another session.
Chef Damian Cole has a firm handle on marrying flavours and textures, and his use of fresh ingredients, including those from local purveyors, add to his sure-footed ability to bring dishes to life. Welcome this new culinary talent to the Okanagan.
TIME Winery & Kitchen is open Wednesday to Sunday noon to 8 p.m. with Happy Hour 3 to 5 p.m.. The winerys tasting room is open daily from nonn to 5 p.m.
Email: timewines.ca
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.