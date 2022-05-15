Bridge

This photo, supplied to The Herald, was taken Friday, May 12, 2022 in Penticton, B.C.

 Submitted

The Penticton Bridge Club held a special club game at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in memory of long-time member and past president Bruce Smith, Thursday. Members shared fond memories and anecdotes in celebration of his life followed by a fun bridge game that raised $340 for Grandmothers for Africa. From left, Bruce’s wife Jean Smith, club execs Pat Baughan, Dennis Tottenham, Eileen Currier, Bruce’s daughter Stacey Smith and her partner Robert McLennan.